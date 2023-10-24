A total of 19 station car parks at railway stations operated by Greater Anglia will see improvements, the railway company announced.

The works aim to improve the appearance of the car parks and make them more welcoming to travellers who are using them.

Included in the works will be the filling and repairing of potholes, the repainting of lane markings and the repair of tarmac surfaces.

The car parks at the stations in Clacton, Colchester, Marks Tey and Weeley were named among those to see improvements.

Greater Anglia's asset management director, Simone Bailey, said “It is really important that our car parks are maintained to a high standard so that we meet the expectations of our customers by providing them with excellent facilities.

“I am pleased that these upgrades are taking place and I hope that our hard work will make a real difference for users.

“During the upgrades, we will do everything we can to minimise inconvenience to car park and station users and we will endeavour to keep noise and disturbance to our neighbours to a minimum.”