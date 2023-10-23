Children aged from two to 12 are being invited to the magical adventure park for an immersive spooktacular adventure, which will be open until October 29 between 10am and 5pm.

After failing in her attempt to overthrow Princess Arabella and take over the Enchanted Lost Kingdom last year, the Wicked Witch of the East has returned to Wyvernwood to wreak havoc.

Guests are encouraged to explore the Kingdom throughout the day and collect the special ingredients needed to help Merlin create a special spell to reverse the Wicked Witch’s curse.

Experiences director Nick White said: “We are looking forward to a sensational Halloween."

Tickets cost £55 for a family of four, £16.50 for children and £15 for adults and £13.50 for seniors. Guests under two can enter for free as can assistants.

For tickets and to find out more, go to wyvernwood.co.uk/halloween.