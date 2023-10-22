The water pipe occurred yesterday morning and as a result, there was disruption to water supplies in Walton, Frinton and Harwich.

Postcodes CO12, CO13, CO14 and CO16 were affected and customers had no water or low pressure.

The burst pipe has since been fixed by Affinity Water but customers may still experience low pressure this afternoon and should see their water flowing back to normal by this evening.

A spokesman for Affinity Water said: “If your water is discoloured or cloudy, don’t worry this is normal.

“We know it doesn’t look nice, but it’s not harmful and you can help by running your cold tap until it’s clear.

“Thank you again for your patience and understanding during this time.”

Yesterday, residents were able to pick up bottled water from Triangle Shopping Centre in Rochford Way, Walton.

Bottled water was available in the car park of the shopping centre with each household provided with 12 bottles of water or 24 litres.

Affinity Water has advised customers to avoid using their washing machines, dishwashers and electrical appliances that use water until service is restored back to normal.