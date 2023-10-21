Officers were called to Pier Avenue, outside Rowlands Pharmacy, at around 4pm on October 2 following reports of a bike being stolen.

The victim had left their Rayleigh electric bike outside the pharmacy when it was stolen by two women.

The bike was carrying a satchel with contained an iPad.

A spokesman for Essex Police: “The female suspects are described as being in their late teens. One of the women was tall and the other had long dark hair.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information or may have been offered this bike or an iPad for sale to contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report online or by using our Live Chat service.

“Live Chat is an online service available on our website Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm, where you can send and receive real-time direct messages with an online digital 101 operator.”

Police can also be reached by calling 101, but always call 999 in an emergency.

Please quote reference number 42/178937/23.