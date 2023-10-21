The water pipe occurred in Frinton this morning and as a result, there is disruption to water supplies in Walton, Frinton and Harwich.

Postcodes CO12, CO13, CO14 and CO16 have been affected and customers may have no water or low pressure during this time.

Residents have been advised to pick up bottled water from Triangle Shopping Centre in Rochford Way, Walton.

A spokesman for Affinity Water said: “You'll find the bottled water in the car park of the shopping centre - please park your car and collect from our team.

“Each household can collect up to 12 bottles of water (24 litres). This is to make sure we have enough to go around.

Affinity Water has also recommended residents fill bottles where possible or to put some in the kettle or fridge for drinking.

Residents are also advised avoid using washing machines, dishwashers and electrical appliances that use water.

The pipe burst at 6am and repairs started at 7.30am, Affinity Water will provide another update after noon.