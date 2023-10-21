Michelle Byles, 45, of Colchester, has not been heard from since around 8.30pm on Friday, October 20.

She is described as a white woman, tanned with ginger hair and freckles. She normally wears her hair clipped up.

Michelle has connections to Kirby Cross and Clacton

Anyone who has seen Michelle or has any information, please call 999 quoting reference number 1207 of October 20.