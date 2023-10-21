POLICE have launched an appeal to find a woman who has not been seen since yesterday evening.
Michelle Byles, 45, of Colchester, has not been heard from since around 8.30pm on Friday, October 20.
She is described as a white woman, tanned with ginger hair and freckles. She normally wears her hair clipped up.
Michelle has connections to Kirby Cross and Clacton
Anyone who has seen Michelle or has any information, please call 999 quoting reference number 1207 of October 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here