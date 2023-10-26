Ian Vinnell, 85, of Albany Gardens West, Clacton, was convicted after denying four counts of indecent assault relating to allegations dating back to the 1970s.

He was charged after two women came forward with allegations about Mr Vinnell and the case faced a delay due to Vinnell’s poor health, but he was deemed fit to stand trial.

In a police interview, Mr Vinnell tried to accuse the two victims of fabricating the allegations, but a jury found him guilty, and he was convicted following the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 19.

Mr Vinnell was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years and ordered to pay £5000 in compensation to each of the victims.

Both victims described the impact of the crimes in statements read aloud at court.

One said: “Throughout my early adult life I had friends come and go, I felt I never had confidence in maintaining friendships.

“I have pushed what Ian did to me out of my mind for years.”

The other said: “I feel embarrassed and ashamed of myself about what Ian did to me.

“I know I shouldn’t and I know it’s not my fault. It feels like I have done something wrong.”

Det Con Green, officer in the case, said: “I would firstly like to pay tribute to the strength and steadfast resilience shown by both victims throughout what has been a lengthy and traumatic process.

“Vinnell never faced up to the damage caused by his actions, choosing instead to put his victims through a protracted and difficult trial process.

“It is my hope that his conviction will draw a line under this awful chapter for the victims, allowing them a chance to put this case behind them.

“They have both shown amazing fortitude in sticking with this case.

“By doing so, they have shown that no matter how long-ago people commit crimes, justice will be served.”

Both victims praised the work of CARA, the Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse, and Mrs Green for their support and determination throughout the process and urged other victims to come forward.