Following heavy rainfall, houses in Point Clear Bay, St Osyth, needed assistance from fire and rescue crews to help pump floodwater away.

The crews have been working to pump the water away from the houses alongside staff from Tendring Council and the water company.

Fire station manager Nick Singleton said: “With more rain on the way, you can help to protect your home from floodwater by blocking entrances with sandbags or towels, taking valuables and electrical items upstairs if you can, and isolating your electric and gas supplies if it is safe to do so when water starts to enter your home.

“If you are concerned flood water could enter your home, please contact your local council’s flooding team and if there’s a risk to life, please dial 999.”

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning ahead of storm Babet, covering the whole of the country.

The forecast warns of heavy rains between Friday and Saturday morning and “fast flowing or deep floodwater possible” possibly causing “a danger to life”.

In case of power loss, residents are advised to call 105 to inform their network operator.