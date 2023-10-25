Rat Pack: Swinging At The Sands is a performance that mixes timeless comedy, incredible music and superb acting for a perfect night of entertainment at the Princes Theatre.

On November 3, all the classic Rat Pack anthems, such as My Way, Mr Bojangles, That's Life and I've Got You Under My Skin, will be played for the audience.

This fully choreographed homage to the greatest performers in known history features stars of the hit West End show ‘The Rat Pack, Live From Las Vegas’.

Glenn Macnamara plays Dean Martin, Jim Whitley plays Sammy Davis Jr and Tom Russel Fox plays Frank Sinatra.

Alongside recreating the style and charismatic Hollywood charm and vocals of the all-time greats in Rat Pack, the show also brings in its own brand of comedy and audience participation.

Doors open at 6.45pm and the show begins at 7pm.

Regular tickets are £25 and concession tickets are £23.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.princestheatre.co.uk.