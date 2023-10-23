Boho Banter, a spoken word and open mic night, will be holding its first-ever session on October 24 and is inviting people of all ages and talents to attend.

Set to be held at Jessica's Place, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, the night will be full of local people showing off their talents.

Jessica, the owner of Jessica's Place, said: "I’ve reached out to the community, businesses, and schools – in person and online – in the hope we can get this event to stick in Clacton and encourage people from across all ages and backgrounds."

The event is set to be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 7pm until 9pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

The venue is spacious and accessible, and Jessica will be open to serve teas, coffees, and food during the evening.

The event is free and will be running every month, as a creative outlet in the community.

Jessica adds: "Everyone is welcome to come and along to listen, support and enjoy.

"We’ve got a couple of slots left if anyone does want to freestyle on the night."