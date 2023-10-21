Children aged between 6 and 12 years old are invited to the West Cliff Theatre for some fun Halloween activities in this annual Halloween workshop.

The workshop is spread out from October 23 to October 25, and the full days of fun start at 9.45am and end at 4pm.

The West Cliff Creative Team are set to host activities such as spooky games, confidence building exercises and helping the children prepare for a show full of dancing and acting.

On the final day of the workshop, parents and guardians are invited to watch a show put on by the children.

Packed lunches and drinks should be provided by parents and fancy dress is encouraged to be worn on the Wednesday.

Attendance for the full three days costs £55 and, depending on capacity, attending just one day is £21.

To book tickets call the West Cliff Theatre box office on: 01255 433344.

All bookings require contact details and information about any allergies or special requirements.

For more information head to: www.westcliffclacton.co.uk