Christopher McRoberts was welcomed into the victim’s home in Rosemary Crescent, Clacton, after he asked for help in May last year.

But the next day McRoberts, 39, barged into the property waving a knife and attempted to stab and choke its owner.

It followed a row where the homeless man felt he was being accused of stealing the victim’s wallet, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Terrifying attack - Christopher McRoberts tried to stab the Good Samaritan who helped him (Image: Essex Police)

McRoberts, of Beach Road, Clacton, admitted two weapon possession offences, affray and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment but having served the time on remand, was released on Thursday.

However, due to the defendant’s mental health issues he was taken to a hospital under a mental health order.

Charles Digby, prosecuting, said the ugly series of events began on May 21 last year after McRoberts attended the victim’s home and asked to leave his possessions there.

Frightening - McRoberts carried out his attack in Rosemary Crescent, Clacton (Image: Google)

“Later in the day, while the defendant was there [the victim] came back and noticed his wallet was missing. He was asking where his wallet was,” said Mr Digby.

“The defendant became incensed. He pulled out a knife and pointed it towards the victim’s face. He was complaining he was being accused of taking the wallet.”

McRoberts then snatched “some articles” from the house and walked off while being followed by the homeowner.

Mr Digby said an altercation then broke out in Carnarvon Road and the police attended.

The court heard McRoberts then barged into the homeowner’s property the next day, infuriated that he called the police.

Sentence - Christopher McRoberts was handed a 30 month prison sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

“The knife was produced again and there was a full scale [scuffle],” added the prosecutor.

“The defendant tried to stab him with the knife and he grabbed him by the throat, seeking to choke him.”

McRoberts’ barrister said his offences were influenced by a background of mental health issues.

Judge Mary Loram KC issued a sentence which allowed him to be sent to the Linden Centre in Chelmsford for treatment.

She also imposed a restraining order banning McRoberts from contacting the victim and his partner.