The Naze Tower, in Old Hall Lane, is full of history and secrets to uncover, ranging from its use by the military in the First World War and its time as a radar tower in the Second World War.

The 86ft tall landmark dates back to 1720, when it was built as a navigation mark for ships sailing in and out of the busy port of Harwich.

Soon to be closing for the winter, on October 31, this half term is the perfect time to climb up the tower during its opening times of 10am until 5pm.

Structure - The very top of the Naze Tower in all its glory (Image: Naze Tower)

You can climb up the 111 stairs to the very top of the historic tower to be welcomed by breath-taking 360-degree panoramic views of Walton's coastline and beyond.

Also at the top of the tower is a museum celebrating its rich history and involvement in the wars, along with art from local talents.

The tower's autumn art exhibition features over 20 East Anglian artists spread across its five floors.

It includes a solo show by accomplished Harwich painter Melvyn King, driftwood birds by Gareth Watts, and bright and bold flower Lino prints by Lauren Kelly.

Scenery - The view from one point of the tower's 360 degree panoramic view (Image: Naze Tower)

A new permanent display room, titled Tall Tales, features illustrations, maps and photographs interpreting the view from the top of the tower.

Funded by Essex County Council, the murals tell the story of the view from the top of the Naze Tower today and through history, highlighting the stories of the area.

There are also things to do around the naze near the tower, with footpaths and trails where a fossil sculpture and Second World War trail boards with maps can be found.

Tall - The 86 ft tall tower (Image: Naze Tower)

Food and drinks are also available from the nearby café, offering sandwiches and more.

After it closes on October 31, the tower will reopen on April 1, 2024, with a new spring art exhibition.

Admission costs £4.50 for adults, £4 for seniors and £3.50 for children.

For more information, go to www.nazetower.co.uk.