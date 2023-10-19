The UK's number one pumpkin and Halloween festival is back and ready to make this year's autumnal festivities some to never forget.

Scenery - Spooky decoration around the festival grounds (Image: Land of the Dead)

Set to be held at King's Farm, Margaretting Road, Chelmsford, the festival will feature activities from pumpkin picking to axe throwing.

Pumpkin picking is an annual tradition, with pumpkins for all occasions available here at the farm, whether it be for carving or cooking.

Sign - The Hollywood style sign welcoming those to Land of the Dead (Image: Land of the Dead)

Other activities include face painting, a fun fair with tonnes of rides and spooky snaps, photo opportunities with creepy backdrops, plus much more.

Koko's Big Top Circus is a spine-tingling experience like no other, the eerie flow of the circus tent lures people in for a night of enchanting frights and unforgettable memories.

Not for the faint hearted, live roaming actors will also be on the prowl throughout the week, spooking and scaring attendees when they least expect it.

Spanning from October 21 to October 29, the festival is full of fun for all the family, and even dogs if they are on a lead.

Festival days begin at 10am and end at 10pm, with the fun fair closing at 9pm.

Tickets are not a necessity but attendees are urged to pre book to avoid disappointment, with prices starting at £7.50.

For more information and to book tickets go to: https://landofthedead.co.uk