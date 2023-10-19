Callum Galloway, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with five counts of burglary, two counts of vehicle interference, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary, criminal damage and going equipped for burglary.

The charges come after officers began investigating a number of thefts, damage to vehicles and burglaries.

Officers secured 13 charges against Galloway after a thorough investigation.

Chelmsford’s Community Policing Team led an investigation into multiple reports of vehicles and businesses being targeted, between August 13 and October 12 2023.

This included thefts from vehicles, which were left with damaged windows, and the theft of mopeds.

Several businesses were also targeted, with Chelmsford Golf Club, in Widford Road, reporting a burglary had taken place on September 30, 2023.

Stock and memorabilia were taken, while the cost of repair and loss of items were valued at £4,500.

On Tuesday, October 17, following extensive work analysing CCTV and forensic evidence together with Chelmsford Local Policing Team, officers made an arrest.

Galloway is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 19 October).

Inspector Samuel Girdlestone, of Chelmsford Community Policing Team, said: “This investigation has involved tireless work from a number of officers in my team, including careful analysis of evidence and building up a timeline of offences.

“We take matters of theft and burglary incredibly seriously.

“We know these are the priorities the community of Chelmsford want to see us tackling. Our work on these issues continues day in, day out.”