Hedingham Castle has featured in the popular TV show Married at First Sight UK.

The programme features couples matched "scientifically" by a panel of "experts", who meet just minutes before they marry.

Upon returning, they live together for a period of time, during which they meet at commitment ceremonies and choose whether or not they will continue their relationship.

Hedingham Castle set the stage for two weddings.

Venue - Hedingham Castle (Image: Broadhouse Media)

The first wowed viewers in the penultimate nuptials of the season, which is now in its eighth series in the UK.

Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor exchanged their vows within the stone walls of the historic castle in front of family and friends.

Ceremony - Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor (Image: Channel 4)

The ceremony was held in the castle's impressive Banqueting Hall, with guests witnessing the couple's love story unfold in the most romantic of settings.

Smiles - Adrienne and Matt during the day (Image: Channel 4)

The wedding party then descended the stairs to the Tapestry Room, which provided an intimate setting for the couple’s wedding breakfast.

Married - Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor (Image: Channel 4)

In charming contrast, for the final wedding of the series, Mark Kiley and Sean Malkin began their love story in the grounds of the estate’s Georgian House.

Happy - Mark Kiley and Sean Malkin on their wedding day at Hedingham Castle (Image: Channel 4)

Their ceremony got off to a slightly shaky start when one of the grooms arrived late due to a wardrobe malfunction.

Much to the relief of everyone, he soon showed up and the rest of the day went off without a hitch.

Vows - Mark Kiley and Sean Malkin (Image: Channel 4)

The beautifully decorated Ballroom Marquee provided an elegant space for their wedding breakfast, where family and friends could meet for the first time and share in the joy of their union.

Smiles - Mark Kiley and Sean Malkin (Image: Channel 4)

Both couples will now progress their relationships on their respective honeymoons before joining the rest of the show’s couples for the duration of the experiment.

At the end of the show, couples can choose to remain together and renew their vows or go their separate ways.

A spokesman for the venue said: “Hedingham Castle has long been a cherished venue for upmarket weddings, and its appearance on Married at First Sight UK has only confirmed its status as a place of extraordinary beauty and historical significance.

“From the formidable Norman Keep to the picturesque Georgian House and enchanting marquee, every corner of this venue exudes a sense of grandeur and charm that perfectly complements the extraordinary couples showcased on the show.”