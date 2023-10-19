The Met Office has updated its yellow weather warning for rain which covers the whole of the county.

The warning is in force between midnight on Friday and 6am on Saturday. It was originally in place from 6am today, but the start time has been postponed to the beginning of Friday following the latest forecast.

Forecasters warned “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible”, which could cause “a danger to life”.

What next after Storm Babet?

Find out more with Aidan in our 10-Day trend forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/mnW2NMUwCz — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Homes and businesses across Essex could flood, while the Met Office also warned of “possible power cuts and loss of other services”.

Difficult driving conditions and road closures are also expected.

The latest forecast predicts a “band of heavy and persistent rain” while the weather warning is in force.

The Met Office says 25-50mm of rain is expected.

What is Storm Babet?





Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian peninsula, was named by the Met Office on Monday morning.

Storm Babet is expected to bring 70mph gusts and more than a month’s worth of rain in the worst-affected regions of the UK on Thursday.

Storm Babet hit Ireland on Wednesday after sweeping in from the Atlantic, with heavy rain causing extensive flooding in parts of the country.

Floods - Ireland has been badly affected by Storm Babet (Image: PA)

Members of the Irish Defence Forces were deployed in the town of Midleton, Co Cork, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

Large swathes of already-saturated Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England will also see strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, with yellow severe weather warnings issued through to Saturday.

The RNLI said: “If you see someone else in danger in the water at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If inland, call 999 and ask for the appropriate emergency service. Advise them to float to live and don’t go in the water yourself – you will end up in difficulty too.”