Ormiston Rivers Academy student and actor Lenny Rush revealed on social media that he will be presenting in this year's show.

The fourteen-year-old will be the newest presenter to join Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott.

The BAFTA-winning actor is the first child presenter for Children in Need and will be part of the team guiding viewers through a night of entertainment all raising money to change young people's lives.

Every year the show helps to raise millions to support children and young people living in poverty, providing emergency support to families in crisis, providing comfort to children feeling sad, lost and alone and helping children overcome social injustice.

The Am I Being Unreasonable actor rose to fame during last year's Children in Need show on BBC where he took part in a memorable call centre skit as the Head of Celebrity Phone Based Communications featuring Lorraine Kelly, David Tennant, Richard Madeley, Peter Jones and more.

On social media, Lenny said: “It feels so surreal to be typing this, but I am beyond happy to announce that this year, I will be joining the Children In Need team, and hosting part of the show!

“Thank you so much BBC Children in Need for having me. It’s an honour.”

He was supported on social media by Children in Need co-star, comedian Chris Ramsey, who said: “Look who’s joining the team… the main man Lenny Rush.

“His call centre sketch was the highlight of last year’s show for me. Welcome on board Lenny.”

Peter Davey, executive producer said: “We are all thrilled to have Lenny join us live on the night. The Children in Need audience fell in love with him when he took over the ‘Celebrity Call Centre’ brilliantly in last year’s sketch – so getting him back to host for his first time this year is the next logical step.”

Children in Need will be back on our screens on the BBC on Friday, November 17 from 7pm.