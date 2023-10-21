A MAN with Essex links is among the people identified as most wanted by Crimestoppers.
The individual, who has not been identified, is alleged to have been involved in a brutal attack at Charing Cross Underground Station.
The victim was sitting on a bench at the platform at 5.45am on May 7 when four suspects approached and attacked him.
He suffered GBH level injuries, including fractures, and was robbed of property belonging to him. The four suspects left on a tube train minutes later.
A statement on Crimestoppers’ website reads: “The male pictured in this appeal has not yet been identified and any help to identify the male is sought”.
He is described as a slim man with dark hair and an ethnic appearance of Afro-Caribbean.
The individual is wanted on suspicion of robbery of personal property by the British Transport Police.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
