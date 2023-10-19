EVERY GP surgery in Suffolk and north east Essex will be closed this afternoon.

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) confirmed practices in the ICB area will be closed from noon for a "half-day shutdown", which happens a few times every year.

It is to allow practice staff time to catch up on new initiatives and receive mandatory training.

While GP surgeries are closed, their phone lines will be diverted to NHS 111 so patients can be spoken to.

On-call staff will see patients if necessary.