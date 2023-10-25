The supermarket in Pier Avenue celebrated its 10th birthday on Tuesday with an event.

With decorations according to the festivities, a DJ, a pizza van and a tombola, the staff marked the special occasion.

An entertainment highlight of the day was the dancers of Evolution Angels, a local group teaching young and old dancing, baton twirling and marching.

During the day, staff raised £680 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK charity supporting young people between the ages of 13-24 with a cancer diagnosis.