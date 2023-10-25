Aldi staff have marked the ten-year anniversary of their Clacton store with special event and fundraiser supporting young people with cancer.
The supermarket in Pier Avenue celebrated its 10th birthday on Tuesday with an event.
With decorations according to the festivities, a DJ, a pizza van and a tombola, the staff marked the special occasion.
An entertainment highlight of the day was the dancers of Evolution Angels, a local group teaching young and old dancing, baton twirling and marching.
During the day, staff raised £680 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK charity supporting young people between the ages of 13-24 with a cancer diagnosis.
