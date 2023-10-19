Attendees will also have the opportunity to put their questions and concerns to a panel of experts.

The meeting will take place at Clacton Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton, on Wednesday, October 25, from 7pm to 8pm.

He will be joined on the panel by Chief Inspector Ella Latham, Tendring District Commander, Essex Police; Craig McLellan, Essex Fire and Rescue Service; and Ian Davidson, Chief Executive, Tendring District Council.

Mr Hirst said: “Our public meetings are a great way to hear directly from local communities about any concerns they might have or issues they are experiencing.”

“The meetings are also a great opportunity for us to brief residents on how we are working together with a range of partners to achieve the priorities in both our Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan.

“We will be updating attendees on the work being done around speeding motorists in rural locations, the extra investment in tackling anti-social behaviour and extra patrols that took place over the busy summer months.

“Essex County Fire and Rescue Service will also be able to provide updates on their work in the area including the excellent prevention work they are doing to reduce the risk of harm.”

Attendees at the meeting can learn more about current crime initiatives including Op Showboat, which targets youths committing anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the Clacton area.

Using a partnership approach of town centre team officers, child and young person officers and partner charity Uturn, ASB in Tendring has reduced by 41 per cent compared to the previous year. Thanks to its success, Op Showboat will continue to run throughout the year.

Following a spate of street robberies in Clacton town centre, Essex Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Clacton Community Policing Team conducted a plain clothes operation.

Subsequently two suspects have been charged, remanded and convicted for numerous robbery offences.

To find out more about the work being done to keep our communities safe visit @PFCCEssex on Facebook for more information and visit www.essex.pfcc.police.uk for details of the Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan.

Go to essex.pfcc.police.uk/events/ for the full schedule of PFCC events.