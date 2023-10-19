Aldi is set to open 12 new stores in the UK by the end of 2023.

In September 2023 Aldi revealed plans to open 500 new stores across the UK, including 20 before the end of 2023. 

The plan is said to be part of a two-year £1.3 billion investment into expansion and would see the supermarket giant's UK portfolio grow to 1,500 stores.

But despite outlining proposed sites where it would like to build - including in Cardiff, Oxford, Twickenham and Birmingham - it had not revealed the location of any new stores. Until now.

New Aldi stores opening in the UK in 2023

Aldi has now revealed the first 12 stores it will open as part of the planned 500, according to Retail Gazette.

The 12 new Aldi stores opening before the end of 2023 are:

  • Chip Lane, Taunton
  • Lees Road, Oldham
  • Pompey Centre Retail Park, Portsmouth
  • Portrack Lane, Stockton
  • Fforestfach Retail Park, Swansea
  • Farnborough Gate, Farnborough
  • Becket Way, West Bridgford
  • Causeway Park, Staines-upon-Thames
  • Gateway Retail Park, Reading
  • Alvis Retail Park, Coventry
  • Broadway Green, Chadderton
  • Westway Retail Park, Cumbernauld

Real Estate Director at Aldi UK, George Brown, said: “We’re welcoming more and more customers through our doors each week, which is why we’re investing in new stores up and down the country to bring our great value groceries to even more people and meet the growing demand for Aldi.

“Shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when they shop with us, and we’re confident Aldi’s success will continue to grow.”