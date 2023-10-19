From Thursday, October 19, there are a variety of items to add to your trolley including children’s toys and household electricals.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you’ll find in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl from Thursday.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

This week, Aldi is offering shoppers a range of wooden children’s toys as well as fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Little Town Wooden Fire Station

Little Town Wooden Fire Station (Image: Aldi)

Keep the little ones entertained with this wooden fire station set.

It comes with a fire engine, helicopter and fire station plus two characters.

Fire extinguishers, ladders, water hydrons, fire blocks and road tracks are also included.

The set encourages imaginative play and develops fine motor skills and hand-eye co-ordination.

You can pick one up for £24.99 at Aldi.

Little Town Aldi Supermarket

Little Town Aldi Supermarket (Image: Aldi)

If you know a little one who enjoys shopping, this Aldi supermarket set could be the ideal gift for them.

The set comes with a shopping counter and till, coins and notes, chalk and a paper bag.

A till closed sign and next customer sign are also included so they can feel like they’re actually serving customers at Aldi.

This could be yours for £29.99 at Aldi.

Lidl’s middle aisle

Customers will find kitchen gadgets and cleaning essentials in Lidl’s middle aisle from Thursday.

You can find all of the upcoming middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Drew & Cole Breakfast Maker

Drew & Cole Breakfast Maker (Image: Lidl)

If you like to make breakfast at home, this gadget could up your cooking game.

With its three-layer cooking feature, it can be used to make an egg breakfast muffin – it can toast the bread, cook the egg and any meat if you choose to add it to your muffin.

Customers can gain inspiration by downloading a free recipe app when they buy one of these.

It’s available for £29.99 at Lidl.

Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner

Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner (Image: Lidl)

This carpet cleaner can be used to clean carpets around the house including up the stairs and under or around furniture.

It has a twin tank technology, allowing clean and water to be kept separate.

The carpet cleaner comes with a 250ml bottle of Vax ultra+ carpet cleaning solution and you can pick one up for £99.99 at Lidl.