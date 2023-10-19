POLICE have appealed for help in tracing a 37-year-old man who is missing from Colchester.
Darren Turner, from Layer-de-la-Haye, was last seen at about 7.35am yesterday at Stane Retail Park in Stanway.
He is described as 6ft 2ins talls, with dark brown hair and of medium/stocky build.
Officers say they are "worried" about the missing man, who also has links to Witham.
A police spokesman said: "If you’ve seen him, are with him or have any information about where he is, please call us on 999 quoting incident 1200 of October 18."
