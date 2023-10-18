Essex rail operator Greater Anglia said a person was hit by a train between Romford and Shenfield.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice," it added on social media.

Network Rail and the emergency services are at the scene.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website says: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

"Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

"If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare."

British Transport Police has been approached for comment.