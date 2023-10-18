During his visit to the seaside town on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak saw the site of a £30million redevelopment project and met business owners.

Alongside Tendring Council leader Mark Stephenson and Essex County Council deputy leader Louise McKinlay, Mr Sunak visited Clacton Library which is due to be redeveloped as part of Clacton’s Levelling Up project.

The project will see millions of pounds invested to create a new gateway into the town, providing new community facilities including a library, learning centre, business units, homes, and improvements to public spaces.

Visit - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to members of the public in Clacton (Image: PA)

The funding is in addition to a £20million injection into the town over the next ten years which was announced by the Government earlier this month.

Mr Sunak told the Gazette: “It’s precisely because I know more people live in towns than cities that Westminster politicians should focus on them more and that’s what I’m doing.”

Explaining the recently announced ten-year funding for the town, he explained: “Local people are going to be put in charge of how to spend that money on their priorities – whether it be high streets, town centres, the pier, clamping down on anti-social behaviour, and I think that is going to be warmly welcomed.”

Funding - Rishi Sunak visited Clacton Library which is due to be redeveloped (Image: PA)

He added Clacton MP Giles Watling has been a “fantastic champion of Clacton in Parliament”.

Before returning to Westminster, the Prime Minister visited Clacton Pier and met with owners Billy and Elliot Ball.

Billy said he “welcomes this level of investment from the Government into Clacton”.

“Funding on this scale is good for all businesses, and something that will benefit us all by helping us to grow and further support the local economy,” he added.

Mr Watling said it was a “great pleasure” to welcome Mr Sunak to the town.

“I am thrilled we are delivering positive change here in Clacton – with Levelling Up funding worth £60million and £18million for Clacton Hospital, that’s £78million brand new investment coming here,” he added. “The requests I have made, this government has answered.”