The crew received a call with reports of a person in distress around the Esplanade area on Tuesday at around 4.45pm.

The crew launched the Atlantic 85 B-Class lifeboat ‘David Porter MPS’ during the windy and blustery afternoon to the last reported location of the casualty.

Manoeuvring through rough sea conditions the crew managed to escort the wing foiler back to the shore and return to the lifeboat station before 6 pm.

RNLI press officer Mark Walsham repeated important steps to take before entering the waters.

He said: “We want everyone to enjoy our coastal waters in and around Clacton and to stay safe, and we were happy to assist the casualty return to the shore safely.



“Remember when planning to go out onto the water: Check the weather forecasts and tide times, let someone know you will be out on the water if alone, always use a personal flotation device, Carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch so you can call for help, check the RNLI website for useful hints and tips to stay safe.”