St Osyth is starting the Christmas season with a festive light switch-on event.
Organised by the St Osyth Priory Education Centre, the fun-filled family event will ring in the holiday season and spread the Christmas spirit.
The evening will see food and drink stalls, a Christmas market and crafts, as well as a carolling session with the Salvation Army band.
Santa himself will attend the festivities and personally ignite the lights in the village.
Tickets are free but need to be collected in advance from Mollies Gifts between November 8 to 10 at 3 pm.
The light switch-on evening itself will take place on November 29.
