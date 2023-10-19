High-risk groups and frontline staff are encouraged to book their Covid-19 booster as respiratory viruses rise in autumn.

Essex County councillor for health John Spence said: “The more people receiving Covid-19 vaccinations, the safer everyone in Essex will be over the coming autumn and winter months.

“With new strains and rising cases of Covid-19, it is vital those eligible take the opportunity to get their booster.”

Eligible groups include frontline staff, residents in care homes for older adults, those aged 65 and over, people aged between six months and 64 years in a clinical risk group, those aged between 12 and 64 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression and people aged between 16 and 64 years who are carers or working in care homes for older adults.

Those eligible should receive an invite.

Appointments can also be booked by calling 119, going to a pharmacy or visiting nhs.uk/covid-vaccine.

Mr Spence added: “Data from last autumn’s programme showed those who received boosters were about 53 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 in the two to four weeks following vaccination.

“The vaccination keeps your immunity topped up and is by far the best protection against serious illness.”