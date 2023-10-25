The council is appealing to residents to respond to the annual check for the Electoral Registration Office and supply up-to-date information.

The annual canvass ensures that the office has the correct information for adults who are UK, Commonwealth and EU nationals, as well as 16- and 17-year-olds living in the district.

Initial requests have been sent out during summer to every home but now follow-up letters are sent to those homes that have not replied yet.

Residents who recently moved into the area or have teenagers who celebrated their 16th or 17th birthday are asked to reply to avoid further reminders.

Ian Davidson, electoral registration officer for Tendring stressed the importance of this issue.

He said: “Your vote is important, and if you ignore this letter then you may lose your ability to vote.

“So please take the time to check the information and, if required to do so, respond when the letter arrives.

“If you do need to respond then the best way of doing so is online.”

Residents can send their updated information to the council online, via text, call or by post.