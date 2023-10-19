Last Friday, MP Sir Bernard Jenkin visited the Colne Community School & College to meet with the headteacher, Neil Gallagher.

He congratulated them following their recent good overall rating in all four areas of its latest Ofsted inspection.

Sir Bernard said: “I am absolutely delighted that the school has been marked “good” and for the tremendous leadership shown by the headteacher, Neil Gallagher and his team.

“It was a pleasure to be shown around the school and to see all the pupils working hard. The Colne is now a school that Brightlingsea can be proud of.”

The school was praised for its “ambitious” curriculum but missed out on the top rating of outstanding after inspectors found some staff could improve.

The report stated: “Occasionally, some teachers do not deliver the curriculum as well as others.

"For instance, they do not adapt what they teach to what pupils know or can do, including some pupils with [special educational needs and disabilities].”

The school took pride in the new rating and Mr Gallagher added, the report was “a testament to the hard work and dedication” of his highly talented staff.