Flo’s Flowers now has an address in the town where customers can get flowers, bouquets and floral arrangements.

It opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

Owner Donna Carr started her business online and worked for four years from home, mainly selling her flowers on Facebook and Instagram.

Now she has taken the step to open a shop to expand and establish a presence in the town.

She said: “My aim is just to be the local florist serving Brightlingsea and the surrounding areas.

“I thought it was a good time to sort of take the jump. It is a bit scary but very exciting. I’m looking forward to being more of a presence in Brightlingsea and being on High Street.”

Mrs Carr offers flowers for all occasions and also works with silk and dried flowers.

“I believe that everybody should deserve to send and receive flowers. I think, with the cost of living, people try to save money and flowers are seen as a luxury. Silk flowers have become more popular because they can be enjoyed longer,” she said.

Flo’s Flowers is located in 36 Well Street, but flowers can be ordered online and on the phone at 07985 172016.