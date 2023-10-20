Lea Tyler, 38, her partner, and three young children, from Greenwich, London, had been holidaying in the seaside town after booking a last minute trip.

The family visited Parkdean Naze Marine resort, in The Poplars, Walton, for seven days after spotting a good deal online.

Lea, who has been on caravan holidays for 22 years, said the family started noticing bites but assumed they were gnat bites.

Holiday - The family has been caravanning at The Parkdean Naze Marine resort (Image: Parkdean Resorts)

Bed bug - One of the bed bugs that Lea caught (Image: Lea Tyler)

Holiday - Lea is an avid fan of caravan holidays and has been going on them for the last 22 years (Image: Lea Tyler)

However, she claims on October 14 in the early hours of the morning she discovered what she believed to be bed bugs after struggling to sleep.

She said: "We have been bitten all week, we thought it was gnats as we’ve been outside.

"I couldn’t sleep on Saturday, I went into the bedroom, my baby was asleep and there were bed bugs.

“I screamed, it was 2.30am in the morning and I had to bring the children out of the rooms.”

Bites - Only two of the bites that Lea's partner received (Image: Lea Tyler)

Little - A bed bug up close (Image: Richard Naylor/PA)

After snapping some images and photos, in the morning, Lea went to speak with the park’s management.

The family were given the option to move to another caravan for the final night but decided not to as it was the final night of their stay and the family claim they would have had to leave their belongings to be cleaned.

Marks - Bites on Lea's partners arm (Image: Lea Tyler)

Bites - A better angle of some of the bites that Lea's partner has received (Image: Lea Tyler)

Parkdean says the family was offered other forms of compensation.

After the ordeal, the family decided they could not stay any longer in the park and moved to another caravan site.

Lea added: “I’ve had to do a hot wash to clean all the kids clothing in case there are eggs.

“It was an upsetting and bad experience; it has triggered bad mental health for me.

“My partner has been bitten very badly across his body.”

A spokesman for Naze Marine Holiday Park said: “We’re sorry for Lea’s experience on this occasion.

"We have strict cleaning protocols in place and once notified, we immediately offered the customer new accommodation, support and arranged for our specialist contractors to treat the issue.”