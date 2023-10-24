The Autumn Jumble Sale, held last weekend, has raised more than £300 for the Plough Corner Community Centre to say thank you to the venue and its perpetual support.

Organiser Susan Vousden has used the centre for previous fundraisers and has decided to give back to the venue.

A mix of books, clothes, jewellery, toys and bric-a-brac were sold at the fundraiser next to food and drinks.

Mrs Vousden expressed her deep gratitude towards an £80 donation, which was handed into the community centre in Little Clacton.