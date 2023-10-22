Retailers across Essex are hiring temporary staff during the festive season.

It comes after Royal Mail said it is hiring 16,000 temporary workers as part of its plans to cover the busy Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas periods.

Sales advisor, Whittard

Whittard at Braintree Village is looking to fill a Christmas temporary sales advisor position.

Staff will not only be included in sales and store maintenance but also host tastings.

They will be “working in a friendly team, you’ll help create the atmosphere of joyful luxury that a Whittard Christmas store exudes”.

Pay is £10.18 to £10.42 an hour.

Information about the Christmas temporary sales advisor position can be found here.

Seasonal advisor, Levi

Levi, in Braintree Village, is looking for a sales assistant to "bring our values to life through delivering exceptional customer service."

The part time role will give employees benefits, competitive salary and the opportunity to work for an iconic brand.

To find out more click here.

Christmas Sales Assistant, Warren James Jewellers

The jewellery brand, which has a shop in Thurrock, is offering a zero hours contract for Christmas staff.

Staff, who would be paid £12 an hour, are expected to creating a welcoming atmosphere and offer great one to one customer experiences.

To find our more click here.

Seasonal Sales Assistant, Card Factory

Card Factory in the High Chelmer Shopping Centre is offering a role over the Christmas period.

Responsibilities would include stocking the shop floor, unpacking deliveries, welcoming customers and making recommendations.

To find out more click here.

Events Assistant, Hylands Estate

Chelmsford Council is looking for events assistants at Hylands Estate, promising an “exciting, varied, and challenging environment”.

Duties of the temporary employees include bar work, serving refreshments and the chance to “gain excellent experience working in a unique and busy events venue where no two events are the same.”

Information for the work at Hylands Estate is available here.

Customer Assistant, M&S

M&S is looking for people to cover temporary shifts across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The temporary contract would pay £10.90 an hour. Some shifts include work until 9.30pm.

For more information click here.

Seasonal Mail Sorters, Royal Mail

The role is at Chelmsford Mail Centre, Winsford Way, Chelmsford.

Shifts include earlies, lates and night shifts. Night shifts pay up to £14.81 an hour.

Mail sorted need to be able to push trolleys (up to 250kg) and lift/move mail bags (up to 11kg).

For more information click here.

Santa, Great Grottos

Great Grottos needs a Santa to work at The Royals Shopping Centre in Southend.

Pay is £12 an hour and shifts are flexible.

Great Grottos says: "You will be part of a team of Santas. We build your shifts around your availability. You can work a little or a lot.

"You’ll spend time at the Grotto before it opens to familiarise yourself."

To apply click here.

Santa, Stanway Garden Centre

Stanway Garden Centre needs a Santa to join them its Breakfast with Santa events.

The Santas-to-be will receive costumes and training and will be responsible for creating memorable visits for children and families.

Further information Stanway can be found online.

Sales Assistant, Poundland

Poundland, in Basildon, is looking to fill temporary positions starting soon and lasting until the end of December.

The part time role would see people work on the tills, interact with customers and deal with cash.

To find out more click here.