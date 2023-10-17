The site, in Carnarvon Road, currently houses the town’s driving test centre but is otherwise empty.

Proposals submitted to Tendring Council could see the building converted into ten one-bedroom flats and six studio flats, which would all be sold on an affordable home ownership scheme.

Similar plans were thrown out by planning officers in 2020.

Consultees have been invited to have their say regarding the new plans, but Tendring Council will have the final say.