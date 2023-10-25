A SUPERMARKET giant has launched a bid to open a new shop in Kirby Cross.
Planning consultants working on behalf of Tesco have submitted proposals to Tendring Council which, if approved, could see a convenience store opened at the site of a former car showroom.
The retailer wishes to transform the existing shopfront which would see the installation of a new entrance with sliding doors.
It also wishes to create 15 car parking spaces and storage for four bicycles at the store, which it intends to be open seven days a week between 6am and 11pm.
Planning documents reveal a new store would create 15 full-time jobs in Kirby Cross.
The site, in Frinton Road, was previously used as a car showroom, vehicle repair workshop, and MOT centre by Vernon Haddock Cars.
One Stop, which is owned by Tesco but is ran separately, already has a shop in Frinton Road.
