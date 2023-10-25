Planning consultants working on behalf of Tesco have submitted proposals to Tendring Council which, if approved, could see a convenience store opened at the site of a former car showroom.

The retailer wishes to transform the existing shopfront which would see the installation of a new entrance with sliding doors.

Retailer - Tesco wants to open a new branch in Kirby Cross (Image: PA)

It also wishes to create 15 car parking spaces and storage for four bicycles at the store, which it intends to be open seven days a week between 6am and 11pm.

Planning documents reveal a new store would create 15 full-time jobs in Kirby Cross.

The site, in Frinton Road, was previously used as a car showroom, vehicle repair workshop, and MOT centre by Vernon Haddock Cars.

One Stop, which is owned by Tesco but is ran separately, already has a shop in Frinton Road.