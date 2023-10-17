Oaklands Holiday Park will now be able to offer holidays for up to 433 families at the site in Colchester Road, St Osyth.

Blueprints reveal an 8.2 hectare field north of the existing park will be used to house the additional pitches.

They are proposed to be a mix of “high quality lodge-style static holiday caravans” alongside new internal roads and recreation space.

Expanding - the entrance to Oaklands Holiday Park (Image: Google)

The offering will join the indoor pool, bar, restaurant and amusement arcade already in place at Oaklands.

An application submitted by Matt Purdham, of Park Holidays UK which operates the attraction, has now been approved by Tendring Council.

It estimates the expansion will be pump an additional £11million into the local economy from the extra guests.

A planning statement reads: “The expansion of the holiday park would enable significant new investment to take place to substantially improve the facilities on site.

Upgrade - the holiday park will offer up to 433 pitches for campers (Image: Google)

“[It would] maximise the economic benefit of the holiday park by increasing high quality overnight accommodation in the locality.

“The granting of planning permission will facilitate the continuing undegrading and improvements to the existing park and improve the operational effectiveness and competitiveness of the park.”

The scheme’s approval comes despite repeated objections from St Osyth Parish Council, which raised concerns about more vehicles using the B1027 Colchester Road.

It stated: “Albeit that tourism is a major industry within Tendring district, the parish council has concerns that additional large scale holiday accommodation within the vicinity of St Osyth will impact on the already struggling infrastructure, especially the road system.”

However, Essex Highways said it was satisfied the proposal “will not have a severe impact and can be accommodated safely and efficiently” on the nearby roads.

It suggested a financial contribution of £10,000 should be made towards future speed reduction measures in Colchester road to alleviate any concerns.