After the Music Man Project, which is based in Southend, finished touring with His Majesty’s Royal Marines Band, the award-winning project held a day workshop with the pupils of Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery in Dovercourt.

The Music Man project was founded by the UK’s disability and access ambassador for arts and culture and Churchill Fellow David Stanley BEM.

The school’s choir is made up of 50 singers and is currently collaborating with the Music Man Project to culminate in a mass performance with Tendring Brass and the Music Man Ambassadors.

The brass group has dedicated the proceeds from their annual Remembrance Day concert to support the project.

The Tendring Brass Band is a self-funding group and gained promotion to compete in the second section of the London and Southern Counties Regional Brass Band Contest in 2019.

The band welcomes members of all ages, with current members ranging from 12 years old up to members in their 80s.

The concert will commence at 3pm on November 12 at the Westcliff Theatre in Clacton and tickets are available from the box office.