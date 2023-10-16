Channel 4 was forced to remove Luke Worley from the ongoing series because of “aggressive behaviour”, according to MailOnline.

A source said a “fight was caught on camera” between Luke and his co-star Jordan Gayle.

“There’s every chance it could be shown in the most explosive scenes ever to be aired on Married at First Sight UK,” they told MailOnline.

Luke has since addressed the reports on Instagram, saying he is “f***ing fuming”.

The 30-year-old said: “I want to apologise to the whole audience who watches MAFS because we’ve obviously got a snake in the cast, or snakes, and they feel the need to sell stories and give spoilers.

“I’m actually pi***d off for one, not just for myself but for you guys at home who just want to tune in and it’s been ruined for you guys.

“I just want to make it clear as well – the article that’s just gone out is exaggerated. Half of that stuff is not as it seems.”

He lashed out at Channel 4 bosses and said he would reveal “juicy” details when he is allowed to speak out.

What is Married at First Sight UK?





The programme, now in its eighth season, is a social experiment where singles are matched to marry total strangers by experts.

Luke, who has previously admitted his love life is “absolutely terrible”, first appeared on our screens last month as he met his new wife Jay Howard, 31, from Accrington, in Lancashire.

The couple, who both work in sales, immediately hit it off, bonding over their sense of humour during the wedding at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.