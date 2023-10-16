A gold mediaeval ring which features an engraved declaration of love was found in a field near Frinton.

The same detectorist them found a Tudor silver hooked tag on a different occasion.

The ring has an inscription of a French motto, Je desir vous Ceruir, which translates to “I desire to serve you”.

This type of French was used in England during the period.

The cracked gold ring, which was found in March, has a diameter of 9.4 millimetres and it is 3.9 millimetres wide.

Found - The gold ring (Image: Colchester and Ipswich Museum Service)

Artefact - The Tudor hooked tag (Image: Colchester and Ipswich Museum Service)

This specific type of ring was popular between 1400 to 1500 and it is believed that someone with an elite status and connection to the French would have worn it.

During the time period, men would often use these engraved rings as a token of affection for their romantic courtship

Lori Rogerson, the Essex county Finds Liason Officer for the Colchester and Ipswich Museum Service said the ring is so “tiny it only fits on my little finger”.

She believes it was most likely worn by a man who lost it.

Field - Both items were found in a field near Frinton and Walton. This photo is for illustration purposes only (Image: Pixabay)

The expert also believes that the ring would have been worn on any finger.

She told the BBC said: "At this period rings were worn on all the joints of all the fingers, so it could have been worn on the upper joint."

The damaged silver hooked tag was discovered earlier this month by the metal detectorist.

Remarkably, the pin was found within 50 metres from the location of the ring.

It is believed that the tag would have been used by a woman during the Tudor period to hold garments up such as an upper skirt.

Lori has also theorised that the ring and hooked tag may have belonged to an individual at some point who was on their way to recycle them when they lost them.

Both of the historical artefacts will be party to a treasure inquest and then a decision will be made on what happens to them moving forward.