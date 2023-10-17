Mr Watling will travel the Clacton constituency with Hedingham and Chambers for two sessions in November.

During the tour, he will visit a number of locations to meet constituents and listen to their concerns.

Residents with a casework concern are invited to join Mr Watling on either November 10 or 17 for discussions.

Other areas of the constituency are planned for a visit with the mobile surgery at a later date.

Mr Watling said: “I am pleased to be able to get back out in a Hedingham bus and drive around our fantastic sunshine coast to meet with constituents.

“I want to encourage anyone who has a concern that they want my help with to come and visit us at the locations we'll be stopping at - I want to hear from you and do what I can do to support you at this time.

“Any information I can take to the local authorities, or to Westminster, is information that helps me do my job in representing you."

Precise locations for the surgeries are yet to be confirmed, and information will be available on social media and the Clacton Conversation.