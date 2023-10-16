The popular 1994 album included iconic hits like Rock 'n' Roll Star, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Supersonic.

The exciting news was announced on the social media platform Instagram with the singer saying: "DEFINITELY MAYBE 30 YEARS 2024 UK and Ireland tour on sale this Friday, 9am BST. Featuring the entire album played in full as well as select b sides from the era."

How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's 2023 Definitely Maybe UK tour

Tickets will go on general sale from Friday, October 20th from 9am (British Standard Time) on the Gigs and Tours website.

See all the dates for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe UK tour in 2024

Here are all the tour dates for former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher's 2024 UK tour in celebration of the Definitely Maybe album:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Find out more about the Liam Gallagher UK tour on the Gigs and Tours website.