Milo was a happy, loyal and wonderful Chug, a mix of a Chihuahua and a Pug, who loved going on walks around Clacton, especially at Vista Road Park to chase the trains along the fence.

Despite being well and healthy for most of his 10-year life, he lost the battle against liver disease and cancer in September.

His owner Lena Scanu and her children Freya and Louie were touched by the care and support their four-legged friend had received while being at the Colchester RSPCA clinic.

They praised vet Megan O’Leary and her team and decided to help other local animals in the clinic and preserve the memory of Milo.

With Miles for Milo, Mrs Scanu, her family and her sister Trina have started a walking challenge throughout October to walk 200 miles and raise £500 for the clinic.

Veterinarian Mrs O’Leary said: “Milo was a mild-mannered gentleman, whose kind soul shone through, and made him an absolute pleasure to treat.”

About the Scanus and their fundraiser, she said: “They’re such a lovely bunch. It’s very warming. The fundraiser, ‘Miles For Milo’, couldn’t be more apt. It expresses the depth that his owner, Lena, was prepared to go, to offer Milo the best possible care during his illness. She was ready to go ‘The extra mile’ and made every step count.”

The RSPCA Mid and North branch’s Facebook posts updates of the fundraiser and can be supported on their GoFundMe page.