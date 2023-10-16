Apple Day is a traditional event celebrated at the Railway Cottage, in Frinton, as the final event of the year's open garden events.

Last Saturday hundreds gathered for the event held by the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust.

Smile - Happy event-goers at Apple Day (Image: Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust)

It enables the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust to sell the fruit that has grown within the Cottage Garden.

However, other stalls featuring jewellery, homemade jams, plants, cakes, books and garden tools were also set up on the day.

Hundreds of residents and visitors alike attended and amazingly by lunchtime almost everything had been sold out.

Event - Attendees at Apple Day (Image: Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust)

The event raised more than £700 for the Trust, which will go towards creating the new Heritage Museum residing in the recently bought property in Pole Barn Lane, Frinton.

Chairman John Barter gave heartfelt thanks to all the members that set up these garden events and now they can look forward to a short break before preparation for next year's garden open days begins.