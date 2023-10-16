Avenue Bistro, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, has been named the Gazette's 'Your Favourite Restaurant' 2023.

The awards celebrate the brilliance and vibrancy of the the eating out scene, and reward the very best chefs, front of house staff and restaurants that your community has to offer.

Readers were asked to nominate their favourite with it whittled down to five finalists.

They then voted to name their favourite with Avenue Bistro winning our readers over.

Zsazsa Mina, the owner of Avenue Bistro, said: "We are overwhelmed and so very grateful to win this competition.

"We couldn’t have achieved this without an amazing team and of course my wonderful and talented head chef Chas, for his constant support and loyalty throughout the years, he is the best.

"Any good restaurant lives on its reputation for quality and for service and a front of house team that excels in looking after our guests, our customers, our friends.

"However, a restaurant is nothing without its customers, and it is to them that the biggest thanks go to,

"Not only for being the best customers, but for their support and loyalty over the years, we would not be here without you."

Avenue Bistro has been feeding the people of Frinton and around for more than 11 years after opening in 2012.

It boasts fresh quality produce with a Mediterranean twist.

Dishes include moules marinières, duck liver parfait, beef ragu pappardelle and fish and chips.

It also caters for vegetarians and vegans. with options such as wild mushroom pappardelle and vegetable curry.

Customers are full of praise with reviews saying it is "a pleasure to eat in places like this" and "freat atmosphere, delicious food and really lovely staff."

The four other finalists were Arnies in Frinton, Timbers in Colchester, Seafood At Dawn in Mersea and Omar’s in Hatfield Peverel.

For more information on the restaurant go to: avenuebistro.co.uk/contact_page/