Devoted Swifties in Clacton were left feeling ‘enchanted’ in disbelief after a showing of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was cancelled at Century Cinema, in Pier Avenue, on its opening night.

The cinema wrote on social media: “Due to technical difficulties, we regret to inform we will be cancelling [Friday night’s] showing of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

“We do apologise for this inconvenience we are trying very hard to get this situation sorted for the future.”

It added refunds will be made to disappointed fans who were looking forward to the ‘love story’ that is a Taylor Swift concert.

The Gazette understands the technical issue has since been resolved and all the cinema’s screens are operating as usual.

The timing of the fault was unfortunate, with the concert film breaking records as it hit the big screen for the first time.

It had the highest ticket sales at the UK and Ireland box office on its opening day, according to Vue International’s boss.

Movie - Vue in London's Leicester Square on the film's opening night (Image: PA)

The cinema chain has said the film, which was released on Friday, dominated the box office across the weekend after it had a record-breaking opening week of pre-sales for a concert.

The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

Vue’s chief executive Tim Richards said: “We saw an incredible response from Swifties across the UK and Ireland who dressed up, sang along, and danced away with fellow fans, with sell-out sessions despite scheduling an unprecedented number of shows so no one missed out.”

Rival chain Odeon, which has a cinema in Colchester, announced on Thursday it had added more screenings of the film to its schedules due to demand.

The singer will start the UK and Ireland leg of the tour next June in Edinburgh before she heads to cities including Liverpool, Cardiff, London, and Dublin.

Disney fans also had to ‘let it go’ after the issues at Century Cinema saw the cancellation of a showing of Frozen.