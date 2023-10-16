On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 10.56pm service from Colchester to Walton will be affected by planned engineering works, meaning the service will terminate at Clacton.

From there, a bus replacement service will come into effect, which will connect passengers to Kirby Cross, Frinton, and Walton.

The 11.18pm service from London Liverpool Street to Clacton will be replaced by a bus service between Colchester and Clacton.