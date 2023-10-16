MAINTENANCE works will result in direct trains from Colchester to Walton being partly replaced with a bus service for two nights this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 10.56pm service from Colchester to Walton will be affected by planned engineering works, meaning the service will terminate at Clacton.

From there, a bus replacement service will come into effect, which will connect passengers to Kirby Cross, Frinton, and Walton.

The 11.18pm service from London Liverpool Street to Clacton will be replaced by a bus service between Colchester and Clacton.