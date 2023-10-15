Simon Hopley, a man aged in his 40s, was last seen in Clacton at around 9.40am.

He has been described as 5ft 9” with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey Superdry hoodie and blue jeans.

A spokesman has stated that the force would like to speak to him in effort to make sure he is okay.

They said: “We want to speak to Simon Hopley and make sure he is okay as soon as possible.

“We are worried he may be injured and need to make sure he is not in danger.

“He may also be driving a Blue Ford Ecosport, registration SA70ZGC.”

It is believed that Simon is in the Clacton area.

Anyone that sees Simon or his vehicle today is advised to contact 999 and reference the incident number 309 of today, Sunday October 15.

Update: Essex Police has confirmed Simon Hopley has been found after sharing the appeal.